April 4, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-20-20 Technologies to review strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s 20-20 Technologies Inc said it will review strategic alternatives as it continues to see weak demand for its software used in 3D interior design and furniture making.

20-20 Technologies, which reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit, appointed a special committee to conduct the review.

“We continue to experience volatility from one quarter to another,” the company said in a statement.

November-January profit fell to $144,000, or 1 cent a share, from $373,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which operates in 11 countries, rose 2 percent to $16.6 million.

20-20 Technology’s shares, which have risen 24 percent this year, closed at C$3.12 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

