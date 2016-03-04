21st Century Oncology says investigating cyber breach

March 4 (Reuters) - Cancer care provider 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc said on Friday it was investigating an “unauthorized third party” intrusion into its computer network, but had no indication that patient information had been misused.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had advised the company of the breach in November but had asked for a delay in announcing it so as to not interfere with its investigation, 21st Century Oncology said.

The company, which operates cancer treatment centers in the United States and Latin America, said it would notify individuals who may have been affected, and offer one year of free identity protection services. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)