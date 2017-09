Nov 4 (Reuters) - 2C Partners SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admits to trade on Catalyst 21,000 series D bonds and 42,060 series E bonds of company as of Nov. 5

* Nominal value of series D and series E bonds is 100 zlotys per bond Source text for Eikon:

