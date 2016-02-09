FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. attorney general disability case stays in federal court - 2nd Circuit
February 9, 2016 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

N.Y. attorney general disability case stays in federal court - 2nd Circuit

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday allowed a former state lawyer to pursue her disability discrimination claim against the New York attorney general in Manhattan federal court, rather than in an administrative proceeding.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals granted the lawyer’s motion to dismiss New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s appeal over where the case should be heard.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TP2nCo

