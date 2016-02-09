N.Y. attorney general disability case stays in federal court - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday allowed a former state lawyer to pursue her disability discrimination claim against the New York attorney general in Manhattan federal court, rather than in an administrative proceeding.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals granted the lawyer’s motion to dismiss New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s appeal over where the case should be heard.

