FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's 360buy closes funding round, valuing company at $7.3 bln-media
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 13, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

China's 360buy closes funding round, valuing company at $7.3 bln-media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm 360buy has closed its latest round of financing, raising about $400 million that values the company at $7.3 billion, local media reported.

Financial muscle is important in China’s crowded e-commerce industry where more than 200 million people shop. But the boom means some e-commerce firms struggle to draw repeat users and have to fight costly price wars and use constant discounts to keep users engaged.

The company, also known as Jingdong Mall, declined to provide financial details of the fundraising. The valuation of $7.3 billion is lower than the valuation 360buy achieved last April when it raised $1.5 billion from a slew of international investors, local media said.

The latest round was participated in by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund and the Tiger Fund.

The company was reportedly planning to list in 2012 to boost its balance sheet, but 360buy denied that, saying it has no plans to list before 2013.

The company recently launched an international website to cater to buyers outside China and take on rivals like Alibaba Group’s Taobao, Amazon.com Inc and Ecommerce China Dangdang Inc.

In August, a price war erupted between 360buy, Suning Appliance, and GOME Electrical Appliances Holding , causing an investigation by the government.

China’s e-commerce industry grew 45 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to reach $45 billion in transaction volume.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.