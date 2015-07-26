FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse buys forex trading platform 360T for 725 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse is buying German-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T for 725 million euros, the Frankfurt-based stock market operator said on Sunday.

“The combination will facilitate significant double-digit million Euro revenue synergies in the mid-term by utilising Deutsche Börse Group’s international distribution capabilities and expertise,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Deutsche Boerse added that it plans to finance the acquisition via a combination of debt and equity, and that it expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to cash earnings per share. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

