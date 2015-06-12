FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2015

Summit to sell forex trading platform 360T -sources

Arno Schuetze, Freya Berry

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. private-equity firm Summit Partners is selling Frankfurt-based currency-trading platform 360T in a potential 600 million-euro ($675 million) deal and has hired Jefferies to handle the sale, two people familiar with the matter said.

Discussions are already advanced and a deal may be struck before the summer break, they added, declining to say which parties were interested.

360T was founded in 2000. Summit Partners took a majority stake in 2012, while peer Brockhaus retained a 10.7 percent stake and 360T employees also hold stakes.

Summit, 360T and Brockhaus all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by David Evans and Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
