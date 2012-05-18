Moody's sounds alarm on 3CIF

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Moody’s broke a weeklong information blackout on French mortgage lender Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) late Thursday, cutting the standalone bank financial strength rating to E/Caa1 from C/A3, and alluding to a possible nationalisation of the bank.

Moody’s said the bank is no longer viable without ongoing financial support, adding that 3CIF had only very limited access to private-sector financing.

Meanwhile, the agency said that 3CIF’s A1 long-term debt rating now incorporated 12 notches of uplift instead of the previous two, based on the assumption of liquidity assistance in some form from the French authorities over the short to medium term.

Prior to the Moody’s announcement, bankers were speculating that 3CIF would ultimately have to be nationalised in the absence of a private sector buyer.

How any nationalisation may come about remains a key question, as the market seeks a swift solution to what is considered an increasingly serious blemish on the French banking system.

On May 8, the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) suspended trading of a number of 3CIF covered and senior bonds on Euronext.

Sources suggested this was because it had failed to submit its 2011 accounts by the April 30 deadline.

A source close to 3CIF said that last year’s results themselves were on a par with 2010‘s: loan production rose to over EUR5bn, while loss provisions fell by almost half.

But with so much riding on the looming Moody’s decision, the lack of a clear outlook meant auditors could not sign off on the accounts.

The issuer has been put up for sale with HSBC acting as an advisor to the borrower, financial daily Les Echos reported last Thursday. HSBC has refused to comment.

The search for a buyer has so far proved fruitless. Caisse d‘Epargne, part of the BPCE Group, and Banque Postale, which is currently looking to grow its retail covered bond business, were considered strong possibilities. BPCE, however, has ruled itself out, while Banque Postale has declined to comment.

An acquisition of 3CIF by La Banque Postale, a government-backed institution, could be an indirect nationalisation and would have the added bonus of avoiding any involvement from the French Treasury.

A direct nationalisation would likely mean some form of capital injection - an unpalatable outcome given the new government rhetoric and the fact that the existing owners’ stake would have to be wiped out. CIF is 100% owned by 56 regional cooperative entities.

PROBLEMS FOR HOLLANDE

The saga could have political implications for newly-elected president Francois Hollande who promised the French electorate he would not bail out the country’s financial institutions at the expense of the taxpayer.

3CIF funds social housing which could, however, offer the newly elected president handy cover to mount a rescue of the lender.

Bankers say government backing will reestablish 3CIF’s ability to access the wholesale funding markets through a possible agency entity that could carry a double A or even Triple A rating.

Fitch has so far remained silent and continues to rate 3CIF single A, while S&P’s A1 rating was withdrawn in November 2011 at the issuer’s request.

“3CIF have no choice but to be nationalised,” said a senior official at a French bank. “It has already done the rounds with French banks and it looks like no one wants to buy it.”

The nationalisation option was echoed by other bankers, who point to 3CIF’s conservative residential mortgage lending operations as well as its reliance on wholesale funding.

3CIF’s outstanding issues have widened dramatically since the suspension of its bonds. Its 4% January 2018 senior deal dropped by more than 10 points to 89.5 bid, while covered bonds softened across the curve.

CIF Euromortgage’s 3.25% Feb 2016 deal is now bid at mid-swaps plus 165bp, having traded around plus 100bp before the bonds were suspended.

The borrower has long assured its investors of state protection in the event of a default, and even went as far as including a slide in its investor presentation in January about the state guarantee of the French banking system under former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

“The State will let no banking institution go bankrupt,” Sarkozy said in 2008 at the peak of the banking crisis. “In case of a problem, the State will intervene.” (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; additional reporting Jean Marc Poilpre and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)