UPDATE 1-3CIF bond suspension sparks merger rumours

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France’s (3CIF) suspension of several of its covered bonds on Monday has caused its senior unsecured bonds to widen and sparked rumours of a possible merger with another French bank.

On Wednesday the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) confirmed to Reuters that the issuer had suspended trading of a number of covered bonds. Several market sources said this was because it had failed to submit its accounts by the April 30 deadline.

A source close to 3CIF told Reuters that its 2011 profits were on a par with 2010, with loan-loss provisions down almost 50% and annual loan origination hitting more than EUR5bn.

However, because the company’s funding outlook depends on the looming decision by Moody’s -- which could involve a potential downgrade of several notches -- it was unable to release an accurate outlook for 2012 and auditors have yet to sign-off its accounts.

3CIF is rated A1 by Moody’s and A by Fitch. S&P’s rating was withdrawn in November 2011.

An AMF spokeswoman said: “We are not commenting other than to say that we confirm the suspension of the bonds, ahead of an announcement from the issuer. The AMF is following this dossier (matter) as part of its role to ensure the correct functioning of the market.”

Suspension of covered bonds is considered highly unusual by market participants, who say it is usually to prevent a mass sell-off of bonds from retail accounts.

On Wednesday morning 3CIF’s senior unsecured bonds widened initially by around 30bp, according to Tradeweb at 0910GMT. Notes have continued to move wider, with very large bid/offer spreads. The 3.75% March 2014 issue was last 230bp wider at 464.8/396bp.

The bank has been under close scrutiny for months with the regulator having ordered it to boost its capital, according to Mediapart, a French news website.

Mediapart also said the Bank of France has indicated that it would provide all the liquidity banks in general may need. A takeover of 3CIF by Banque Postale has been mooted. But until now, 3CIF has so far resisted the move.

Caisse d‘Epargne, part of the BPCE Group, and Banque Postale, which is currently looking to grow its retail covered bond business, are strong possibilities for a merger, a source on Wednesday said. However, a spokesperson for BPCE denied this, according to Reuters.

“It’s possible that 3CIF will be bought by another group,” a senior official at a French bank said. (Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris,; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)