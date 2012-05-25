RPT-3CIF prioritises sale to solve funding lock-out

(Repeats with no changes to reach additional clients)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France is still hopeful that a sale will solve its funding problems but is unable to rule out a nationalisation by the French government, a spokeswoman for the lender told IFR on Thursday.

HSBC has been appointed as advisor for a potential sale, the spokeswoman said.

3CIF decided to hold off from communicating with the market until Moody‘s, Fitch and the borrower’s auditors could confirm rating actions and results. But this silence angered many in the market.

“Lack of communication was the biggest mistake,” said a covered bond analyst. “3CIF suspended trading on a public holiday just after the election and stated that a press release was pending.”

“The issuer didn’t answer the phone, didn’t return calls, the employees were not logged in on Bloomberg and there was no official statement on the website.”

3CIF’s spokeswoman explained that the issuer was to release a statement after the suspension but received a call from both rating agencies saying credit committees had been formed. 3CIF therefore decided to hold off until there was more certainty.

Moody’s cut 3CIF’s standalone bank financial strength rating to E/Caa1 from C/A3 last Thursday, ending more than a week-long communication blackout following the suspension of the issuer’s covered and senior bonds.

The agency also said the bank is no longer viable without ongoing financial support, adding that 3CIF had only very limited access to private-sector financing.

The suspension was a result of a failure of 3CIF’s auditors to sign off its 2011 accounts by the April 30 deadline, which followed a statement from Moody’s regarding a possible four notch downgrade.

“A four notch downgrade is a massive threat for a wholesale funded institution. It forces an in-depth and time-consuming documentation for accounts to be closed under the going concern principle” she said. “We still don’t understand the Moody’s rationale.”

UNCERTAINTY PREVAILS

Although the bonds are no longer suspended, uncertainty still hovers over fellow French bond issuers as the primary market has ground to a halt.

Despite the statement from 3CIF as well as the admission that it is currently looking for a buyer, the country’s covered bond spreads have not recovered.

French banks that have widened by as much 20bp since the suspension, which traders say is partly a result of concerns regarding French bank exposure to Greek debt.

Some market participants believe the handling of the situation has put investors off buying covered bonds in the short term.

3CIF has released its 2011 results and says that priority has been given to the sale of 3CIF.

“3CIF’s shareholders had discussed a sale in the past. These discussions became more acute following the Moody’s statement last February,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)