Feb 26 (Reuters) - 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp’s quarterly profit plunged 86.2 percent as the company invested heavily in research and development and acquisitions.

The net income attributable to the company fell to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $11.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $187.4 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)