FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-3D Systems cuts full-year profit forecast, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-3D Systems cuts full-year profit forecast, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to say 3D Systems cut its adjusted profit forecast for the full year, not fourth quarter)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp estimated its 2013 adjusted profit below its forecast, hurt by softer demand for its printed parts and consumer printers, sending its shares tumbling 25 percent.

The largest listed 3D printer company estimated that it earned 83 to 87 cents per share on an adjusted basis in 2013.

The company had forecast earnings of 93 cents to $1.03 per share.

3D Systems also said it expected full-year 2014 adjusted earnings of 73 to 85 cents per share on revenue of $680 million to $720 million.

Analysts on average expect 2014 earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $671.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

3D System’s shares were trading at $56.92 in early trading on Wednesday. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.