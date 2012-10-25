FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3D Systems 3rd-qtr beats estimates, shares soar
October 25, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

3D Systems 3rd-qtr beats estimates, shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Three-dimensional printer maker 3D Systems Corp posted a higher third-quarter profit as printer sales more than doubled, sending its shares up 15 percent.

Net income rose to $13.5 million, or 24 cents per share, from $7.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 32 cents per share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 57 percent to $90.5 million, beating the $87.3 million Wall Street had estimated.

The company’s printers help reduce the time required for designing new products by printing real parts directly from a digital design.

3D Systems shares were up 15 percent at $41.24 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

