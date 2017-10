April 30 (Reuters) - Three-dimensional printer maker 3D Systems Corp reported a 31 percent rise in revenue on higher demand for its printers.

Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $6.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $102.1 million from $77.9 million a year earlier.