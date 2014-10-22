FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3D Systems estimates revenue below market expectations
October 22, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

3D Systems estimates revenue below market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp estimated quarterly revenue well below the average analyst estimate, citing manufacturing constraints, sending its shares down 11 percent in premarket trading.

The three-dimensional printer maker said it expected to report adjusted earnings of 16 cents-19 cents per share for the third quarter ended September.

The company estimated revenue of $164 million to $169 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $186 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
