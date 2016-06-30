FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's 3i says no plans to sell or list shares in Dutch retailer Action
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

UK's 3i says no plans to sell or list shares in Dutch retailer Action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British private equity firm 3i has no plans to dispose of its investment in Dutch discount retailer Action despite a number of approaches, the company said on Thursday.

Action is the jewel in 3i's portfolio and its largest investment. The buyout firm said it had decided to increase the book value of its Action investment to 1.46 billion pounds ($1.95 billion) after a liquidity discount, up from 902 million pounds as of end March.

"3i is actively engaged in the further development of Action and is not intending to sell its investment or organise a flotation of Action in the near future," 3i said.

$1 = 0.7471 pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.