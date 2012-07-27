FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-3i making progress with cost cutting measures
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 6:38 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-3i making progress with cost cutting measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* First quarterly statement as part of transparency drive

* Asset value per share down to 275 pence

* Says making good progress on restructuring, cost cuts

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Private equity group 3i said it is making progress with cost-cutting measures as it moves to a new reporting timetable it hopes will make it more transparent and win back shareholders dissatisfied at years of poor performance.

The private equity owner of womens fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn made its maiden first-quarter announcement on Friday.

3i said asset values dipped to 275 pence a share for the three months of end June from 279 pence three months earlier.

New Chief Executive Simon Borrows promised jobs and cost cuts last month to reduce annual operating costs by 45 million pounds ($70 million) within two years as the firm seeks to beef up its earnings and return more cash to shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.