LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - 3i Group PLC : * Says Sherborne Investors has been trading in 3i shares during January * Says Jefferies International has been trading in 3i shares during January * Believes that Sherborne has acquired and then sold 3i shares to Jefferies * Says as at 22 Jan 2013, Jefferies owned approximately 1.6% of 3i’s total

issued share capital