FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3i set to appoint ex-City banker as new CEO-FT
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2012 / 8:37 PM / in 5 years

3i set to appoint ex-City banker as new CEO-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The UK’s largest listed private equity group, 3i, is set to name a new chief executive this week, which it is expected will appease unhappy shareholders, the Financial Times reported.

Simon Borrows, a senior City of London banker who joined the company last year as chief investment officer, is expected to be a welcomed appointment at the helm of the company, which reports annual results on Thursday.

He will replace Michael Queen who announced his resignation in March after three years in the job and 25 years at the company, according to the article published on the FT’s website.

The company has come under fire from shareholders for a share price that has trailed asset values, following heavy write-downs on companies it bought before the crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.