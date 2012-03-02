India's 3i Info to begin talks for bond refinancing-source

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - India’s 3i Infotech Ltd , a software services provider, will soon begin talks to refinance $133 million of foreign currency convertible bonds as part of a debt restructuring, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The ICICI Group company has sought to restructure loans of about $260 million, the source said.

3i Infotech immediately needs 600-700 million rupees ($12-$14 million) more, the source said.

The company said last December its board had approved a corporate debt restructuring.

As part of the restructuring, interest on the loans and about 15 percent of secured debt will be converted into equity.

Lenders are expected to consider the proposal and take a decision before March 14, the source said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)