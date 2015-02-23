FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-3i Group adds 3 advisers to private equity business
February 23, 2015

MOVES-3i Group adds 3 advisers to private equity business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Investment management firm 3i Group Plc hired Christoph Rinnert, Michael Bernard and Rutger Vos as advisers in its private equity business in Europe and North America.

Rinnert joins the company’s Frankfurt team as a senior associate, 3i said. He joins from wealth management firm Rothschild, where he was an associate in the mergers and acquisition team.

Bernard, who was appointed an associate in 3i’s New York investment team, joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was a member of the healthcare group.

Vos, based in Amsterdam, joins 3i’s Benelux team. Vos has worked in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Benelux mergers and acquisition team in London. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

