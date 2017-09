April 13 (Reuters) - Investment manager 3i Group Plc appointed Simon Thompson a non-executive director, effective Monday.

Thompson will also replace Adrian Montague as non-executive chairman after the company’s 2015 annual general meeting, which is expected on June 25.

London-based 3i also said it had appointed Jonathan Asquith deputy chairman. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)