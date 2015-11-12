FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fund 3i realises 307 million pounds of assets
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

UK fund 3i realises 307 million pounds of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British private equity firm 3i realised 307 million pounds ($466.82 million) of assets in the half year to the end of September, and saw its net asset value (NAV) per share rise despite what it described as a deteriorating market environment.

Diluted NAV rose 12 percent on the previous year to 401 pence. 3i invested 208 million pounds over the period and said it would pay an interim dividend of six pence a share.

However total returns on shareholders’ funds fell to 4.4 percent, down from 7.1 percent the previous year. ($1 = 0.6576 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Emiliano Mellino)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.