FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3I posts robust FY results, warns Brexit will weigh on sentiment
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

3I posts robust FY results, warns Brexit will weigh on sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British private equity firm 3i Group Plc said its net asset value rose to £4.5 billion ($6.56 billion) in its annual results on Thursday, warning market volatility and Britain’s referendum on the European Union would weigh on sentiment.

Diluted NAV, a key measure of the value of its assets, rose to 436 pence a share in the year to end of March, against 396 pence in the previous year.

3i, which owns Dutch discount retailer Action and lingerie chain Agent Provocateur, said that its total return for the year increased to £824 million, up 20 percent from the previous year.

“The combination of continuing market volatility and the upcoming Brexit referendum is likely to weigh on investor sentiment, with reduced M&A volumes and delays in capital investment likely to persist while the uncertainty remains,” said Chairman Simon Thompson.

$1 = 0.6855 pounds Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.