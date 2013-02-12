FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's 3i sells Mold-Masters for $963 mln
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Britain's 3i sells Mold-Masters for $963 mln

Sophie Sassard

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British private equity firm 3i has sold plastic equipment maker Mold-Masters to U.S. rival Milacron for 615 million pounds ($963 million) as part of its debt-reduction disposal plan.

Under pressure from frustrated shareholders to cut its 1.2 billion pound ($1.88 billion) debt to less than 1 billion pounds by June, 3i had said it will focus on asset disposals to achieve this goal and boost its weak share price.

Proceeds from the deal announced on Tuesday will be about 219 million pounds ($343 million) - 2.6 times 3i’s initial 84 million pound investment in the Canadian designer and manufacturer of advanced hot-runner systems, temperature controllers and auxiliary equipment for the plastics industry.

Since 3i’s investment, Mold-Masters has accelerated its organic growth in Asia, Europe and South America and also made a number of add-on acquisitions to expand its geographical reach and product offering.

Between 2009 and 2012, the company increased turnover by 61.3 percent, to C$ 271 million ($269 million) from C$168 million.

The transaction is expected to close by April, subject to regulatory approvals.

Other 3i disposals could include French medical diagnostics business Labco, UK software company Civica and German-Danish ferry operator Scandlines, according to a note from Liberum Capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.