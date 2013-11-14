FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's 3i details extra payout for shareholders
November 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's 3i details extra payout for shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British private equity company 3i said that a strong run of private equity divestments in the first half of its financial year meant it is in a position to distribute extra returns to shareholders.

The owner of women’s fashion chain Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn, said that private equity divestments, known as realisations, had generated proceeds of 528 million pounds ($844.25 million) in the six months to Sept. 30.

It proposed paying 20 pence per share for the year to March 2014, including an annual base dividend of 8.1 pence.

It also reported an increase in net asset value per share to 322 pence, compared with 311 pence six months earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
