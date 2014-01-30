FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's 3i completes $48 mln exits in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's 3i completes $48 mln exits in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British private equity group 3i said on Thursday it had completed 29 million pounds ($48 million) of exits in the three months to Dec. 31, taking its total proceeds for the year so far to 557 million pounds.

The owner of women’s fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn said new investment increased during the third quarter, with 247 million pounds invested compared to just 4 million pounds in same three months in 2012.

The group said it did not plan to complete any significant new private equity investments in the final quarter of its financial year.

3i said diluted net asset value (NAV) per share had increased 3 percent to 333 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.