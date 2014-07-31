FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-3i Group says to sell stake in jewellery brand John Hardy
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-3i Group says to sell stake in jewellery brand John Hardy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc :

* Has agreed to sell its stake in John Hardy in conjunction with Catterton’s acquisition of the brand

* CEO Damien Dernoncourt will retain an equity stake in the company

* Total proceeds received represent a 1.9x money multiple on 3i Group’s original investment of 15 mln stg

* Proceeds to company, including dividend repayments, sale of preferred shares and its 22.4 pct stake, will be about 26 mln stg

* Further 2 mln stg is anticipated in deferred consideration Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.