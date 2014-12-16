FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3M expects 2015 sales to grow 3-6 pct; raises dividend
December 16, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

3M expects 2015 sales to grow 3-6 pct; raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - 3M Co, a maker of adhesives, abrasives and other products for a variety of industries, said it expected organic sales to rise 3-6 percent in 2015, excluding the effect of foreign exchange rates.

The company also raised its dividend for the first quarter by 20 percent to $1.025 per share.

3M, whose products include Post-it notes and film for flat-panel televisions, forecast 2015 earnings of $8.00-$8.30 per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting $8.20 per share on revenue of $33.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
