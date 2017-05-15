FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Alabama city sues 3M, DuPont, others over alleged water pollution
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 15, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 3 months ago

Alabama city sues 3M, DuPont, others over alleged water pollution

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Centre, a small city in northern Alabama, has sued 3M Co, DuPont and several other chemical companies and carpet makers, accusing them of polluting its water supply with toxic chemicals used in making nonstick and stain-proof coatings.

Filed on Monday in state court in Cherokee County, Alabama, the lawsuit alleges that defendants discharged perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) into the water supply upstream of Centre's water intake site near Dalton, Georgia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qpe6xR

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.