Alabama city sues 3M, DuPont, others over alleged water pollution

Centre, a small city in northern Alabama, has sued 3M Co, DuPont and several other chemical companies and carpet makers, accusing them of polluting its water supply with toxic chemicals used in making nonstick and stain-proof coatings.

Filed on Monday in state court in Cherokee County, Alabama, the lawsuit alleges that defendants discharged perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) into the water supply upstream of Centre's water intake site near Dalton, Georgia.

