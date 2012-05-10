UPDATE 1-Bernstein cuts 3M to market-perform

* Says growth getting harder to come by for the company

* Expects margins to come under pressure if economy worsens

* Cuts price target on stock to $101 from $102

May 10 (Reuters) - Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded 3M Co to “market-perform” from “outperform,” saying it will have to spend more to keep its growth-engine humming and margins may face further pressure if economic conditions deteriorate.

“3M is well past prior revenue peaks and while they have demonstrated pricing power, we are concerned about sustainability, hot margins in healthcare and increasing competition broadly,” analysts led by Steven Winoker said.

To achieve faster growth the diversified U.S. manufacturer would have to step up research and development spending, marketing and other growth driven expenditures, they said.

In addition, it would be tough for the company to continue raising prices as it faces increasing competition across multiple businesses, Bernstein analysts said.

They cut their price target on 3M’s stock to $101 from $102.

Shares of 3M were down about 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. They closed at $87.27 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.