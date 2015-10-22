FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3M posts 5 pct fall in sales, says to cut 1,500 jobs
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

3M posts 5 pct fall in sales, says to cut 1,500 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 5 percent decline in third-quarter net sales and said it would cut about 1,500 jobs next year, citing a global economic slowdown.

The company lowered its full-year sales and earnings forecast and said it would record a pretax charge of about $100 million in the fourth quarter.

Net sales fell to $7.71 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8.14 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.29 billion from $1.30 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.