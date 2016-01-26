FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly sales fall 5.5 percent
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly sales fall 5.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 5.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter net sales, hurt by a global economic slowdown.

Net sales fell to $7.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.72 billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, from $1.18 billion, or $1.81 per share, a year ago.

Excluding restructuring charges, 3M earned $1.80 per share.

The company affirmed its 2016 sales and earnings forecast. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
