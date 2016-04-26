FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Post-it notes maker 3M's sales fall 2.2 pct
April 26, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Post-it notes maker 3M's sales fall 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer 3M Co reported a 2.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue as sluggish economic growth in emerging markets including China hurt demand and a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from outside the United States.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.28 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.20 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

3M, which makes Post-it notes as well as adhesives, abrasives and other products for a variety of industries, said revenue fell to $7.41 billion from $7.58 billion.

The company gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from outside the United States. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

