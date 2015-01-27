FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3M profit rises 7 pct, reaffirms 2015 targets
January 27, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

3M profit rises 7 pct, reaffirms 2015 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 7 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit as sales rose across its businesses and the company reaffirmed financial targets for 2015.

The company said net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.10 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $7.72 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

