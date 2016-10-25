FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3M quarterly profit rises 2.55 pct
October 25, 2016 / 11:41 AM / in 10 months

3M quarterly profit rises 2.55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 2.55 percent increase in quarterly profit, partly helped by lower costs, as sales continued to stagnate.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.33 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.30 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

3M's operating expenses fell about 1 percent to about $5.81 billion.

Net sales were flat at $7.71 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

