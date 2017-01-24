FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
January 24, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to say sales rose, not fell)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating expenses fell 2.3 percent.

Net sales rose 0.4 percent to $7.33 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

