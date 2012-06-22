New Issue-3M Co sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

June 22 (Reuters) - 3M Company on Thursday sold $1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the total deal was increased from the originally planned $1 billion. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER:3M CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.539 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.095 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 37 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.515 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.166 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A