UPDATE 1-3SBio, DaVita form JV in China for dialysis treatment

March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese biotechnology company 3SBio Inc and dialysis treatment provider DaVita Inc formed a joint venture to provide kidney care services in two provinces in northeastern China, the companies said.

According to the agreement, the companies will invest $20 million, with DaVita and 3SBio contributing 70 percent and 30 percent respectively, the companies said in a statement.

The companies also agreed to enter into a supply agreement for anemia management drugs throughout China.

Shares of 3SBio closed at $12 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Davita shares closed at $87.80 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.