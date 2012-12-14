4Energy Invest expects KBC PE to sell remaining stake

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - 4Energy Invest, a Belgium-based green energy company, expects KBC Private Equity to sell all of its holdings in the company, the chairman of 4Energy Invest said on Friday.

4Energy Invest said on Friday morning that KBC Private Equity had cut its stake to 14.5 percent from 19.7 percent, dropping from being the largest to the third largest shareholder in the company.

Chairman Filip Lesaffer later told Reuters that he expected KBC Private Equity to sell their remaining stake.

Asked further, he said: “You have to call them... I don’t want to take position on what KBC is going to do.”

KBC Private Equity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KBC, one of Belgian’s largest banks, agreed in 2009 with the European Commission, the EU executive, a restructuring plan that includes the sale of its private equity operations.

The company said earlier this month that it had sold the major part of its remaining portfolio to management. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)