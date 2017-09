Sept 3 (Reuters) - 4 SC AG : * Says issues second tranche of convertible notes with a nominal amount of EUR

500,000 to Yorkville * Says will use proceeds for further preparation of planned clinical phase II

study with cancer compound Resminostat in liver cancer indication * Says notes will be issued exclusively to Yorkville at a subscription price

corresponding to 95% of the nominal amount