BRIEF-4 SC plans reduction of share capital

Jan 23 (Reuters) - 4 SC AG :

* Plans extraordinary general meeting and reduction of share capital

* Says capital is to be lowered from 50,849,205.00 euros by 40,679,364.00 euros to 10,169,841.00 euros ($11 million) by consolidating no-par value shares issued in a 5:1 ratio from 50,849,205 to 10,169,841

* Aim of capital reduction is to raise company’s share price in sustained manner above notional value of 1.00 euro per share

* To reduce company's share capital through a reverse split of shares