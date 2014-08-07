FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-4 SC reports H1 revenue of EUR 3.98 million
August 7, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-4 SC reports H1 revenue of EUR 3.98 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - 4 SC AG : * Says H1 consolidated revenue up 103% to EUR 3.98 million (H1 2013: EUR 1.96

million) * Says H1 operating loss (EBIT) reduced by 37% to EUR -3.87 million (H1 2013:

EUR -6.17 million) * Says very strong second-quarter performance: revenue up 117%, EBIT improves

by 49% * Says H1 earnings per share improved by 33% to EUR -0.08 (H1 2013: EUR -0.12) * Says confirms its financial outlook for the 2014 financial year * Says 2014 net loss should improve further y-o-y due to cost reductions & expected contributions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

