BRIEF-4SC partner Yakult Honsha completes Phase I part of clinical study with resminostat in Asian NSCLC patients
#Healthcare
October 7, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-4SC partner Yakult Honsha completes Phase I part of clinical study with resminostat in Asian NSCLC patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - 4 Sc AG

* Says 4SC’s partner Yakult Honsha completes Phase I part of clinical study with resminostat in Asian NSCLC patients and starts randomised Phase II part

* Says Phase I confirms safety and tolerability of resminostat/docetaxel combination in planned dose regimen in Asian NSCLC patients

* Says Phase II to compare efficacy of resminostat/docetaxel combination with docetaxel monotherapy in up to 100 Asian 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
