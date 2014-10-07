BRIEF-4SC partner Yakult Honsha completes Phase I part of clinical study with resminostat in Asian NSCLC patients

Oct 7 (Reuters) - 4 Sc AG

* Says 4SC’s partner Yakult Honsha completes Phase I part of clinical study with resminostat in Asian NSCLC patients and starts randomised Phase II part

* Says Phase I confirms safety and tolerability of resminostat/docetaxel combination in planned dose regimen in Asian NSCLC patients

* Says Phase II to compare efficacy of resminostat/docetaxel combination with docetaxel monotherapy in up to 100 Asian 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC patients