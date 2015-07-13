Rapper 50 Cent files for bankruptcy

July 13 (Reuters) - Grammy-award winning rapper 50 Cent filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday under his real name, Curtis James Jackson.

The rapper, known for songs such as "Candy Shop" and "That Ain't Gangsta", reported both assets and debts of $10 million-$50 million. (1.usa.gov/1JdVFN8)

The bankruptcy documents were filed at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Hartford, Connecticut. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

The filing comes days after a jury directed the rapper to pay $5 million to a woman who sued over a sex tape, the Associated Press reported. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)