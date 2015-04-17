FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's 58.com, Ganji classified ad sites to merge
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's 58.com, Ganji classified ad sites to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - Chinese classified advertising sites 58.com Inc and privately-held competitor Ganji.com will merge, a 58.com spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday, marking further consolidation in the mainland’s hot technology sector.

The spokeswoman declined to reveal the valuation of the combined company, but confirmed the authenticity of a letter from the company’s chief executive announcing the deal.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday Ganji and 58.com, dubbed the Craigslist of China and backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, had signed a memorandum of understanding on March 14 in Beijing. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Paul Carsten)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.