China's classified advertisers 58.com and Ganji in merger talks-source
April 15, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

China's classified advertisers 58.com and Ganji in merger talks-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese classified advertising website 58.com Inc and its competitor Ganji.com are in talks about a possible merger, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a sign of further consolidation in the mainland’s hot technology sector.

But there are “huge uncertainties” and it is unclear if the two companies can reach a deal, the source said on Wednesday, declining to be identified as the talks are confidential.

New York-listed shares of 58.com, which is dubbed as the Craigslist of China, rose almost 34 percent on Tuesday, valuing the company at $6 billion, after Financial Times reported the firm and Ganji had signed a memorandum of understanding on March 14 in Beijing.

The combined group could be valued at as much as $10 billion, the report said, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for 58.com declined to comment while Ganji was not immediately available for comment.

Last year, Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social networking and online entertainment firm, bought a 20 percent stake in 58.com for $736 million, as part of a drive to boost its e-commerce business.

China’s fast growing technology sector has been undergoing consolidation, with the nation’s two leading taxi-hailing apps Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache agreeing to merge in February to create a $6 billion company.

The two firms had been locked in a bitter price war as each sought to corner the Chinese market, the world’s largest with more than 150 million people booking rides using smartphones. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto, additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Denny Thomas and Himani Sarkar)

