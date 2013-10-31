FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of China's classifieds website 58.com rise 45 pct in debut
October 31, 2013

Shares of China's classifieds website 58.com rise 45 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shares of 58.com Inc, an online classifieds company dubbed the Craigslist of China, rose more than 45 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $3.82 billion.

The company raised $187 million after its initial public offering was priced at $17 per American depositary share (ADS), well above its expected price range of $13 to $15.

58.com sold 11 million shares in the offering.

The company’s shares opened at $21.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday and were trading at $24.60 at 9:49 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup were the lead underwriters to the offering.

