5N Plus posts loss on lower prices, impairment charge
#Basic Materials
August 7, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

5N Plus posts loss on lower prices, impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - 5N Plus Inc, a producer of specialty metal and chemical products, reported a second-quarter loss on lower prices and an impairment charge.

Net loss was $22.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the April-June quarter, compared with net earnings of $8.2 million, or 14 cents per share in the comparable March-May period, a year earlier.

The company changed its financial year-end date from May 31 to December 31, last year. 5N Plus’s fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011 comprised seven months.

Revenue for the company, which supplies cadmium telluride used to make thin-film solar panels, gallium, bismuth and germanium, rose 15 percent to $140.1 million.

The company said it booked impairment charges of $26.1 million at the end of the quarter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $171 million, closed at C$2.04 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

