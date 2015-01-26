FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Real Corp Sp. z o.o. buys 31.68 pct of 5th Avenue Holding
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Real Corp Sp. z o.o. buys 31.68 pct of 5th Avenue Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan. 26 (Reuters) - 5TH Avenue Holding SA :

* Said on Saturday that Rubicon Partners SA sold its stake in the company to Real Corp Sp. z o.o. on Jan. 23

* Real Corp Sp. z o.o. paid 2.6 million zlotys ($692,450)for 2.3 mln of shares or 12 pct of 5TH Avenue Holding

* The reminder of Rubicon Partners’ stake in 5TH AVENUE HOLDING SA, 2,551,000 shares, must be paid for until June 30, 2017 for a price between 2.9 mln zlotys and 3.3 mln zlotys subject to the payment date

* In total, Real Corp Sp. z o.o. bought 31.68 pct stake or 6 mln shares of 5th Avenue Holding on Jan. 23

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7548 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
